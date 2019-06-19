North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister to Visit Russia From 23-26 - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Im Chon Il will visit July 23-26, the North Korean Embassy in Russia told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Deputy Foreign Minister Im Chon Il will visit Moscow from June 23-26," the embassy said.

According to the embassy, the North Korean deputy foreign minister will meet his Russian counterpart as well as wants to hold talks with Alexander Kozlov, the Russian minister for the development of the Far East, or his deputy.

Further details of the visit remain unknown.