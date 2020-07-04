UrduPoint.com
North Korean Diplomat Says Pyongyang Not Interested In US Talks

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 01:21 PM

A high-ranking North Korean diplomat said Pyongyang has no interest in restarting negotiations with the United States and is shocked at the suggestion that talks can be held under present strain in bilateral relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) A high-ranking North Korean diplomat said Pyongyang has no interest in restarting negotiations with the United States and is shocked at the suggestion that talks can be held under present strain in bilateral relations.

According to a statement from Choe Son Hui, first vice-minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea), published in state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA), rumors circulating in Washington that US-DPRK must be renewed before the presidential election are little more than political pipe dreams.

"Now is a very sensitive time when even the slightest misjudgment and misstep would incur fatal and irrevocable consequences. We can not but be shocked at the story about the summit indifferent to the present situation of the DPRK-U.

S. relations," Choe's statement read.

The statement went on to dismiss the possibility of renewal in talks due to US "hostile policy" and disregard of agreements made in past summits.

"It is clear to us, even without meeting, with what shallow trick the U.S. will approach us as it has neither intention nor will to go back to the drawing board," Choe added in the statement.

The US considers dialogue with the DPRK as a tool for grappling with its internal political crisis, the statement went on to say.

A handful of highly-publicized meetings between the leaders of the two countries, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, have little to show for as subsequent denuclearization talks have collapsed.

