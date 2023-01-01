North Korean Drones Fail to Obtain Meaningful Information - South Korean Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) South Korean Defense Ministry on Saturday announced that the North Korean drones that infiltrated South Korean territory could not have obtained any meaningful information.

On Monday, a group of drones believed to be North Korean crossed the inter-Korean border. South Korea tried to shoot the drones down and scrambled fighter jets and helicopters to intercept them. One of the aircraft, a KA-1 light attack plane, reportedly crashed during takeoff.

"Given North Korea's current level of technology, we believe it would have been impossible to obtain meaningful information that day (December 26) with their flight path," the defense ministry said, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The ministry also denied that a North Korean drone could have filmed the vicinity of the South Korean presidential administration.

Four small North Korean drones flew near Ganghwado Island in South Korea, and another flew up to the northern region of the metropolitan agglomeration, including Seoul. Yonhap later said that one drone managed to return back to the North, while the remaining four disappeared from radars.

The South Korean Defense Ministry called the violation of the country's airspace by North Korean drones a provocation and pledged to respond.