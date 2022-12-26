North Korean Drones Infiltrate South Korea as far as Seoul - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) North Korean drones infiltrated South Korea as far as Seoul on Monday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing multiple sources.

Earlier in the day, Yonhap reported, citing South Korean military, that a number of drones believed to be North Korean had crossed the inter-Korean border without Seoul's permission. South Korea, in response, fired warning shots and tried to shoot the drones down.