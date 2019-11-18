UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korean First Vice Minister Of Foreign Affairs Begins Trip To Russia - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:49 PM

North Korean First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Begins Trip to Russia - Embassy

North Korea's First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choe Son-hui, started her visit to Russia on Monday, the Russian Embassy in North Korea said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) North Korea's First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choe Son-hui, started her visit to Russia on Monday, the Russian Embassy in North Korea said.

"On November 18, at Sunan International Airport, Ambassador [Alexander] Matsegora saw off member of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK [the Democratic People's Republic of Korea], First Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK Choe Son Hui, who left on a visit to Russia," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in November, another North Korean diplomat, Director-General of the North American Department Jo Chol-su, accompanied by a delegation, visited Russia to take part in the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference from November 7-9.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula, which had at the time been precarious due to North Korea's multiple missile tests, significantly improved last year following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's talks with the presidents of South Korea and the United States. Since 2018, two US-North Korea summits and four inter-Korean summits have been held. However, the negotiation process stalled this year due to a lack of specific denuclearization measures and Pyongyang's resumed missile tests.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Facebook Visit Pyongyang South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong November 2018 2019 From Airport

Recent Stories

Bahria University Islamabad Campus holds 22nd Conv ..

5 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes UN Fourth Committee’s Consensus and ..

5 minutes ago

Petition against JUI-F's Plan-B: LHC seeks reply f ..

8 minutes ago

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani Appointed As V ..

14 minutes ago

President Arif Alvi arrives Quetta on two-day visi ..

11 minutes ago

PTI to continue stand with fair accountability pro ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.