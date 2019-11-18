North Korean First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Begins Trip to Russia - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) North Korea's First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choe Son-hui, started her visit to Russia on Monday, the Russian Embassy in North Korea said.

"On November 18, at Sunan International Airport, Ambassador [Alexander] Matsegora saw off member of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK [the Democratic People's Republic of Korea], First Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK Choe Son Hui, who left on a visit to Russia," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in November, another North Korean diplomat, Director-General of the North American Department Jo Chol-su, accompanied by a delegation, visited Russia to take part in the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference from November 7-9.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula, which had at the time been precarious due to North Korea's multiple missile tests, significantly improved last year following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's talks with the presidents of South Korea and the United States. Since 2018, two US-North Korea summits and four inter-Korean summits have been held. However, the negotiation process stalled this year due to a lack of specific denuclearization measures and Pyongyang's resumed missile tests.