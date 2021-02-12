(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The second plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) has elected North Korean Foreign Minster Ri Son Gwon a member of the committee's Political Bureau, the state KCNA news agency reported on Friday.

"Members and alternate members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea who were by-elected ... are as follows: Member of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee [is] Ri Son Gwon," the meeting's press release said, as cited by the state media.

Another party official, Kim Song Nam, was named an alternate member of the Political Bureau, while O Su Yong was elected secretary of the WPK Central Committee and director of its economic affairs department, the news agency added.

The four-day plenary meeting of the Central Committee was completed on Thursday and focused the ways to implement the first year's tasks of a five-year economic development plan, among other things.