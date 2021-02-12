UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korean Foreign Minister Elected Member Of Ruling Party's Political Bureau - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

North Korean Foreign Minister Elected Member of Ruling Party's Political Bureau - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The second plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) has elected North Korean Foreign Minster Ri Son Gwon a member of the committee's Political Bureau, the state KCNA news agency reported on Friday.

"Members and alternate members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea who were by-elected ... are as follows: Member of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee [is] Ri Son Gwon," the meeting's press release said, as cited by the state media.

Another party official, Kim Song Nam, was named an alternate member of the Political Bureau, while O Su Yong was elected secretary of the WPK Central Committee and director of its economic affairs department, the news agency added.

The four-day plenary meeting of the Central Committee was completed on Thursday and focused the ways to implement the first year's tasks of a five-year economic development plan, among other things.

Related Topics

Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

32 minutes ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

1 hour ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

1 hour ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

2 hours ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

2 hours ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.