North Korean Foreign Ministry Says US Running Out Of Time To Resume Dialogue

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The United States is running out of time to resume dialogue with North Korea and settle the crisis on the Korean Peninsula, the head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's American Affairs Department, Kwon Jong Gun, said on Thursday.

"As it was clearly stated in the historical speech of Chairman of the State Affairs Commission, Comrade Kim Jong Un, if the United States wants to launch dialogue with North Korea, Washington must know that ... the deadline is set for the end of the year ... The United States has little time to make any achievements," Kwon told the Korean Central news Agency.

He pointed out that the United States was actively speaking about resuming the dialogue with North Korea, while making hostile steps. According to the diplomat, the United States was not preparing realistic initiatives that could result in reviving the bilateral dialogue.

"The United States should take into account that our repeated warnings are not empty words," Kwon added.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula improved last year with Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in having held three bilateral summits. Kim has also held two meetings with US President Donald Trump, with the parties having reached an agreement last June, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions. However, the second Trump-Kim summit held in February ended with no new agreements.

In April, Kim expressed readiness to hold the third summit with Trump and promised to wait for the US response until the end of the year.

