North Korean Foreign Ministry Welcomes Entry of New Regions Into Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) North Korea's Foreign Ministry welcomed the entry of new regions into Russia and declared respect for the will of their residents, expressed in referendums, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The referendums were held in line with the UN Charter, which establishes the principles of equality of people and their rights to self-determination, as well as in accordance with legal methods and procedures... The overwhelming majority of those who voted supported joining the Russian Federation," a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official said.

"We respect the will of the residents who spoke in favor of integration into Russia, and we support the position of the Russian government on making these regions part of the Russian Federation," he said.