UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korean Hackers Stole Over $300Mln From Financial Institutions In 2020 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

North Korean Hackers Stole Over $300Mln From Financial Institutions in 2020 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) A confidential report by the United Nations sanctions regime on North Korea found that hackers working for Pyongyang may have stolen upward of $300 million Dollars throughout 2020, CNN reported.

The report, seen by the broadcaster, accuses North Korean leader Kim Jong-un of conducting "operations against financial institutions and virtual Currency exchange houses" that have illicitly amassed some $316 million.

The funds were used to prop up the sanctioned country's dwindling economy and to support the development of its missile capabilities, the news outlet reported.

The biannual report is compiled by nations and intelligence services in North Korea's vicinity that monitor the UN Security Council sanctions regime on North Korea.

Sputnik's UN sources also gave insight on portions of the report earlier in the day, indicating that Pyongyang has continued its controversial defense programs and illegal trans-border trade.

North Korea has been under sanctions from the UN Security Council since 2006 and the sanction regime has been strengthened over the years to pressure the state to suspend its nuclear weapons program.

Related Topics

United Nations Nuclear Pyongyang North Korea Currency Exchange May 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE nominates National Ambulance ..

26 seconds ago

Video of horse trading during 2018 Senate election ..

13 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

6 minutes ago

Mid February to mid March best suitable time for B ..

6 minutes ago

Russian-German Board Chair Estimates Harm From Nor ..

6 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.