North Korean Hackers Stole Over $300Mln From Financial Institutions in 2020 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) A confidential report by the United Nations sanctions regime on North Korea found that hackers working for Pyongyang may have stolen upward of $300 million Dollars throughout 2020, CNN reported.

The report, seen by the broadcaster, accuses North Korean leader Kim Jong-un of conducting "operations against financial institutions and virtual Currency exchange houses" that have illicitly amassed some $316 million.

The funds were used to prop up the sanctioned country's dwindling economy and to support the development of its missile capabilities, the news outlet reported.

The biannual report is compiled by nations and intelligence services in North Korea's vicinity that monitor the UN Security Council sanctions regime on North Korea.

Sputnik's UN sources also gave insight on portions of the report earlier in the day, indicating that Pyongyang has continued its controversial defense programs and illegal trans-border trade.

North Korea has been under sanctions from the UN Security Council since 2006 and the sanction regime has been strengthened over the years to pressure the state to suspend its nuclear weapons program.