North Korean Leader Apologizes To Seoul For Shooting Of South Korean Official - Reports

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 10:50 AM

North Korean Leader Apologizes to Seoul for Shooting of South Korean Official - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologized to Seoul for North's shooting of a South Korean official, the Yonhap news agency reported Friday, citing the presidency.

According to the news agency, North Korea promised to take steps to avoid such incidents in the future.

The apology comes a day after Seoul strongly condemned the the fatal shooting of the official, who was reported missing from a fisheries patrol boat on Monday.

More Stories From World

