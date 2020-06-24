UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Postpones Plan Of Military Action Against South - KCNA

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:40 AM

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Postpones Plan of Military Action Against South - KCNA

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a preliminary meeting of the fifth session of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, during which he decided to postpone the plan of military operations against South Korea presented by the General Staff, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

The meeting considered the main draft military policies, reports and resolutions that will be submitted to the fifth session of the Central Military Commission, as well as various documents reflecting "state measures to further strengthen the country's military deterrence capability."

Related Topics

South Korea Kim Jong

Recent Stories

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

1 hour ago

Microsoft launches new tech programme for Emirati ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in Arab League meeting on Libya, ..

1 hour ago

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

2 hours ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.