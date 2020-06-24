North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Postpones Plan of Military Action Against South - KCNA

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a preliminary meeting of the fifth session of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, during which he decided to postpone the plan of military operations against South Korea presented by the General Staff, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

The meeting considered the main draft military policies, reports and resolutions that will be submitted to the fifth session of the Central Military Commission, as well as various documents reflecting "state measures to further strengthen the country's military deterrence capability."