North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Satisfied With Monday's Missile Tests - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:20 AM

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Satisfied With Monday's Missile Tests - State Media

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who commanded the recent missile tests carried out by the Korean People's Army, expressed his satisfaction with the military drills and praised the servicemen for their full operational and mobilization readiness, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

Early on Monday, North Korea launched short-range projectiles toward the Sea of Japan from the eastern town of Sondok in the South Hamgyong Province. The projectiles flew 200 kilometers (124 miles), with a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers. The test was the second in two weeks and the fifteenth over the past year.

According to the KCNA, the drills were carried out to test the ability of the front-line long-range artillery units to launch a counterattack. The agency added that Kim was satisfied with the tests' results and hailed the army for its operational readiness.

The North Korean leader also noted the importance of further strengthening the artillerymen's training and that "the power of artillery was the power of the North Korean army."

On March 2, North Korea also launched two unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan from the region near the city of Wonsan.

