North Korean Leader Kim Makes First Public Appearance Since Breakdown of Nuclear Talks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a military-run farm, in his first public appearance since the breakdown of nuclear talks with the United States, state media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a military-run farm, in his first public appearance since the breakdown of nuclear talks with the United States, state media reported.

Kim visited various places including newly-constructed greenhouse and experimental cultivation plot, Korean Central news Agency wrote in a statement that accompanied photographs of the visit.

Kim appeared unperturbed in the photographs, often grinning, as the article details him speaking on patriotic subjects at length.

The working-level nuclear talks fell through last Saturday in Stockholm after the Korean delegation, headed by Kim Myong Gil, accused the American side of coming to the table with an "empty hand" and maintaining the "old stance and attitude." This meeting was the first of its kind since the summit between Kim met with US President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February broke down in a similar manner.