UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korean Leader Kim Makes First Public Appearance Since Breakdown Of Nuclear Talks

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:55 PM

North Korean Leader Kim Makes First Public Appearance Since Breakdown of Nuclear Talks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a military-run farm, in his first public appearance since the breakdown of nuclear talks with the United States, state media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a military-run farm, in his first public appearance since the breakdown of nuclear talks with the United States, state media reported.

Kim visited various places including newly-constructed greenhouse and experimental cultivation plot, Korean Central news Agency wrote in a statement that accompanied photographs of the visit.

Kim appeared unperturbed in the photographs, often grinning, as the article details him speaking on patriotic subjects at length.

The working-level nuclear talks fell through last Saturday in Stockholm after the Korean delegation, headed by Kim Myong Gil, accused the American side of coming to the table with an "empty hand" and maintaining the "old stance and attitude." This meeting was the first of its kind since the summit between Kim met with US President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February broke down in a similar manner.

Related Topics

Nuclear Visit Trump Stockholm Hanoi United States Kim Jong February Media

Recent Stories

Sasta Bazaar being set up in Mardan

3 minutes ago

Russian Lawmakers to Abstain From Visiting US Afte ..

3 minutes ago

Asian markets hit by trade worries, Brexit woes si ..

5 minutes ago

At least 30 civilians died in May US strikes in Af ..

4 minutes ago

New Russian Telescope at ISS Records First Flashes ..

6 minutes ago

66% of Pakistanis fear a possibility of war betwee ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.