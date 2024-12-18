North Korean leader pays tribute to his late father

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Tuesday to commemorate the 13th anniversary of his father Kim Jong Il’s death, according to the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

Kim, accompanied by senior officials, including Premier Kim Tok Hun, paid tribute by placing a floral basket bearing his name before the statues of Kim Jong Il and his grandfather Kim Il Sung, who is considered the founder of North Korea.

Kim Jong Il, who ruled the country from 1994 until his death in 2011, is annually honored in ceremonies led by his son.