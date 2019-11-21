UrduPoint.com
North Korean Leader Will Not Attend Upcoming ASEAN Summit In Busan - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:21 PM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will not attend a special meeting with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations next week despite the invitation from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Pyongyang's state-run KCNA news agency said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will not attend a special meeting with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations next week despite the invitation from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Pyongyang's state-run KCNA news agency said on Thursday.

According to the agency, on November 5, Moon sent a personal letter to invite Kim to the event, slated to take place from November 25-26 in the South Korean port city of Busan.

The KCNA notes that Pyongyang had no doubts about ensuring the security of the country's leader during the visit and observing protocol requirements, and the North Korean side accepted the invitation with gratitude.

Seoul has repeatedly asked Pyongyang to send its special envoy to Busan if Kim is not able to come personally.

"Our position is that now, when no arrangements agreed [at the meetings] in Panmunjom, Pyongyang and on Paektu Mountain have been implemented, a formal meeting of the leaders of the two North and South Korea is impossible," the KCNA said.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula, which had been precarious due to North Korea's multiple missile tests, significantly improved last year following Kim's talks with the presidents of South Korea and the United States. Since 2018, two US-North Korea summits and four inter-Korean summits have been held. However, the negotiation process stalled this year due to a lack of specific denuclearization measures and Pyongyang's resumed missile tests.

