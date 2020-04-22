North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong, who is widely perceived to be one of his closest advisers and responsible for his public image, is now said to be the supreme leader's successor should something happen to him amid contradicting media reports about his health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong, who is widely perceived to be one of his closest advisers and responsible for his public image, is now said to be the supreme leader's successor should something happen to him amid contradicting media reports about his health.

Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that North Korea has had a contingency plan in place since late last year, which provides for transferring all powers from Kim Jong Un to his younger sister, should he become unable to govern the country due to his death or other reasons.

The article came after the Daily NK news website, run by North Korean defectors, reported that Kim Jong Un had undergone heart surgery. Several media outlets later reported that Kim was in critical condition as a result of the operation. The White House said that it was monitoring these reports, while South Korean officials said that they had not seen any signs that would confirm Kim's reported health problems.

North Korea is an extremely secretive country, and it is very difficult to verify such reports.

Similarly, little is known about Kim Yo Jong herself, especially her early years. She is believed to be three-four years younger than Kim Jong Un. Along with her brother, she reportedly studied in the Swiss capital of Bern under an alias in the late 1990s to early 2000s, then apparently continued her education in North Korea, according to the North Korea Leadership Watch website, run by expert Michael Madden.

"Apparently they shared a flat [in Bern] together with their security detail through the whole period, which must have been a formative experience for them both and so they can certainly be said to have a lot in common," Robert Winstanley-Chesters, an expert on North Korea and lecturer at the University of Leeds and Birkbeck, and University of London, told Sputnik.

Kim Yo Jong began appearing next to her father, Kim Jong Il, in the late 2000s. After his demise in 2011, and Kim Jong Un's subsequent ascendance as the supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Yo Jong has been appearing next to her brother at major events, represented him at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics and met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. She also accompanied Kim Jong Un to his two summits with US President Donald Trump.

"It actually appears as if Kim Yo Jong and Kim Jong Un have a good relationship, and appear relaxed and comfortable in each others presence," Winstanley-Chesters said.

However, given that the North Korean leader's close family members, including his elder half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, and uncle, Jang Song-thaek, have been assassinated, "it would not be beyond the bounds of possibility, even with their shared background, for [Kim Yo Jong] to be disposed of," if she did something to damage her relationship with her brother, the expert added.

Kim Yo Jong currently holds the position of deputy director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Workers' Party of Korea and was reinstated to North Korea's Political Bureau as an alternate member earlier in April, after being demoted for more than a year following the collapse of the Hanoi summit with Trump.

"So technically she is in an important, if not one of the most important, position in North Korea's political and governance structures, but her influence and authority overwhelmingly derives from the fact she is a member of the Kim family, the Paektusan bloodline and the sister of Kim Jong Un," Winstanley-Chesters said.

Last month, Kim Yo Jong made her first political statement, calling South Korea "a frightened barking dog" over its protest against the North's live fire drills. That same month, she released a statement praising Trump's personal letter to Kim, in which he offered assistance to fight COVID-19 in North Korea � even though the country still maintains that it has no cases.

If the Yomiuri newspaper's report is correct, Kim Jo Yong may become the first female leader of North Korea, should something happen to her brother.

"Korean cultural norms are overwhelmingly patriarchal, and North Korean cultural norms in many senses follow this, and the three Kims previously have been Fathers of the nation, so a female leader would be radically different for North Korea," Winstanley-Chesters said, adding that with Kim Jong Un being such a young leader, it was similarly ambitious, so perhaps with the Paektusan bloodline intact, this would be manageable from an ideological position.

At the same time, North Korea has had important female figures in the past, namely, Kim Il Sung's mother, Kang Ban-sok, and his first wife, Kim Il Sung, who is regarded as "a powerful revolutionary hero, a sharpshooter, fighter, ideologist as well as mother," according to the expert.

"Ultimately as leader with the structures of North Korean government, ideology and party behind her and her part in the Paektusan legacy she [Kim Yo Jong] would be empowered, even jointly with those deeper and unknowable structures to counteract any challenges and do anything that was necessary to solidify, consolidate and maintain her power," Winstanley-Chesters asserted.

He added that there was a high probability that the leadership change would be followed by purges.

"It is likely that there would be purges, and we would likely see North Korea adopt an isolationist policy for a whole and perhaps undertake distracting activities, such as military exercises, missile tests and other provocative actions while this consolidation took place," he added.