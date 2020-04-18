North Korean Lecturers Admit to COVID-19 Cases Despite Official Zero Toll - Reports

North Korean authorities have told citizens at public lectures that cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected in the country as early as March, Radio Free Asia reported citing anonymous sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) North Korean authorities have told citizens at public lectures that cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected in the country as early as March, Radio Free Asia reported citing anonymous sources.

This goes in contrast with Pyongyang's official line that there have so far been no infections with the coronavirus.

The US-funded publication reported that their sources attended public lectures on coronavirus education where officials said that the disease was spreading in capital city Pyongyang and two other regions.

North Korean authorities and state media have not shared any data on infections within the hermit nation, but extensive preventative measures have been undertaken, including shuttering of all borders, suspension of schools and public events.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late March ordered the construction of a new hospital to treat COVID-19 patients, state media reported, and dozens of diplomats were evacuated from the country.