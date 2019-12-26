North Korean Media Outlet Denounces South Korea for Engaging in Surveillance in US Favor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

North Korea's Arirang Meari online media outlet slammed on Thursday the United States' and South Korea's stepped-up surveillance of military facilities in North Korea and said that its southern neighbor was recklessly playing along with the US' hostile policy

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) North Korea's Arirang Meari online media outlet slammed on Thursday the United States' and South Korea's stepped-up surveillance of military facilities in North Korea and said that its southern neighbor was recklessly playing along with the US' hostile policy.

According to the Meari website, South Korea was not just mocking others, but "fishing for bashing" and seeking trouble. The North Korean side was watching the provocative plans of the hostile forces closely, the portal said, adding that its patience had limits.

South Korea and the US have recently been on high alert amid concerns that North Korea could possibly launch an intercontinental ballistic missile or a ballistic missile from a submarine due to stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.

In the past few weeks, South Korean media have regularly reported, citing the warplane online-tracker Aircraft Spots, the presence of US reconnaissance planes at the North Korean border. The media interpreted the increased activity as preparations for the so-called Christmas gift, promised by North Korea.

On Wednesday, four American military aircraft were reported to have flown close to the border.

In early October, the North Korean delegation held working-level denuclearization talks with the US delegation in Sweden. These were the first talks since the high-level summit in Hanoi in February, which eventually failed as North Korean diplomats left the meeting's venue prematurely, accusing the United States of coming empty-handed and not paying attention to North Korea's requirements. At the same time, the US debunked the claims, stating that the talks went well and resulted in a range of creative ideas.

According to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, Pyongyang has already taken enough steps toward the US, and if Washington does not take any steps now, it will receive a corresponding "Christmas gift." US President Donald Trump has said that he had not ruled out the possibility of receiving "a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test" for Christmas.