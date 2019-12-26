UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korean Media Outlet Denounces South Korea For Engaging In Surveillance In US Favor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:03 PM

North Korean Media Outlet Denounces South Korea for Engaging in Surveillance in US Favor

North Korea's Arirang Meari online media outlet slammed on Thursday the United States' and South Korea's stepped-up surveillance of military facilities in North Korea and said that its southern neighbor was recklessly playing along with the US' hostile policy

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) North Korea's Arirang Meari online media outlet slammed on Thursday the United States' and South Korea's stepped-up surveillance of military facilities in North Korea and said that its southern neighbor was recklessly playing along with the US' hostile policy.

According to the Meari website, South Korea was not just mocking others, but "fishing for bashing" and seeking trouble. The North Korean side was watching the provocative plans of the hostile forces closely, the portal said, adding that its patience had limits.

South Korea and the US have recently been on high alert amid concerns that North Korea could possibly launch an intercontinental ballistic missile or a ballistic missile from a submarine due to stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.

In the past few weeks, South Korean media have regularly reported, citing the warplane online-tracker Aircraft Spots, the presence of US reconnaissance planes at the North Korean border. The media interpreted the increased activity as preparations for the so-called Christmas gift, promised by North Korea.

On Wednesday, four American military aircraft were reported to have flown close to the border.

In early October, the North Korean delegation held working-level denuclearization talks with the US delegation in Sweden. These were the first talks since the high-level summit in Hanoi in February, which eventually failed as North Korean diplomats left the meeting's venue prematurely, accusing the United States of coming empty-handed and not paying attention to North Korea's requirements. At the same time, the US debunked the claims, stating that the talks went well and resulted in a range of creative ideas.

According to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, Pyongyang has already taken enough steps toward the US, and if Washington does not take any steps now, it will receive a corresponding "Christmas gift." US President Donald Trump has said that he had not ruled out the possibility of receiving "a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test" for Christmas.

Related Topics

Christmas Washington Trump Alert Pyongyang Same Hanoi South Korea United States Sweden North Korea February October Border Media From

Recent Stories

TRA holds 6th ICT Development Forum

21 minutes ago

IHC upholds appointment of Haq as PRCS chairman

32 minutes ago

Speakers for modern technologies in health sector ..

18 minutes ago

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

18 minutes ago

Noor, Amina, Shaista, Tehseena advance to final ro ..

18 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.