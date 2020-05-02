UrduPoint.com
North Korean Media Published Photos Of Leader Kim Jong Un From May Day Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 05:00 AM

North Korean Media Published Photos of Leader Kim Jong Un From May Day Celebrations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) North Korea's newspaper Rodong Sinmun published on Saturday photos of leader Kim Jong Un from the May Day celebrations, thus refuting rumors about his death.

The photos show no visible signs of any serious disease.

Earlier in the day, South Korean state news agency Yonhap reported that Kim had made his first public appearance in 20 days.

His previous appearance took place on April 12. After media reports about Kim's surgery, some news outlets reported about the leader's death.

