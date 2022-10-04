North Korean Missile Appears To Have Flown Over Japan - Reports
Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 04:10 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) A ballistic missile launched by North Korea appears to have flown over Japanese territory, NHK reported, citing the Japanese government.
Japanese authorities have warned of the possibility of falling debris.
Earlier, the Yonhap news agency, citing the South Korean military, reported that North Korea again fired a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan.