SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) For the first time since the division of Korea, North Korea's ballistic missile has landed so close to the territorial waters of South Korea, this is inexcusable on the part of the DPRK, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

"This North Korean missile launch is the first time since the division of Korea that a North Korean missile has landed in close proximity to our territorial waters... An extremely exceptional and inexcusable case. Our military will respond to it decisively," the statement said.