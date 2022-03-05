North Korean Missile Fell Outside Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The missile fired by North Korea on Saturday fell outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone, media reported.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the incident caused no damage to the Japanese infrastructure.

The projectile was fired at 23:58 GMT on Friday, the Japanese Defense Ministry said. The ministry's crisis center is gathering information about the launch.

This is the ninth missile test conducted by North Korea in 2022.