North Korean Missile Fell Outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 09:40 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Japan's Coast Guard believes the missile fired from North Korea fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Kyodo news agency reported.
The Coast Guard also admitted that the missile could be ballistic.
Earlier reports said the Japanese Coast Guard recorded the launch of a projectile from North Korea.