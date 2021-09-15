UrduPoint.com

North Korean Missile Fell Outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Japan's Coast Guard believes the missile fired from North Korea fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Kyodo news agency reported.

The Coast Guard also admitted that the missile could be ballistic.

Earlier reports said the Japanese Coast Guard recorded the launch of a projectile from North Korea.

