North Korean Missile Fell Outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone - Japanese Government
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 05:30 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The North Korean ballistic missile is believed to have flown over and past Japan and fallen outside its exclusive economic zone, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.
He said there is no information about damage to ships or aircraft.
Earlier reports said North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.