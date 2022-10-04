North Korean Missile Flew 4,600 Km With Maximum Altitude of 1,000 Km - Japanese Cabinet

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The missile fired by North Korea covered a distance of about 4,600 kilometers (2,858 miles) with a maximum flight altitude of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

"North Korea launched one ballistic missile that flew over the territory of our country in the Aomori Prefecture area and fell in the Pacific Ocean outside the country's exclusive economic zone. It is believed to have flown a distance of about 4,600 kilometers, reaching a maximum flight altitude of 1,000 kilometers," Matsuno said at a press conference.

Earlier reports said North Korea fired a medium-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.