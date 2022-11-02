North Korean Missile Flew Towards Ulleungdo Island in South Korea, Fell Into Sea - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) One of the missiles fired by North Korea flew toward South Korea's Ulleungdo Island and fell into the sea, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Several missiles were fired, it said.

Earlier, Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean military, that the DPRK fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.