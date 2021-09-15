North Korean Missile Launch Threatens Regional Peace, Security - Japanese Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Japan condemns North Korea's missile launches and considers them a threat to peace and security in the region, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at an emergency briefing at the Prime Minister's Office.

"North Korea's ballistic missile launches threaten the peace and security of our country and the region. They are in violation of the UN Security Council's decisions.

We express our strong protest and strongly condemn (them)," Suga said.

North Korea has conducted two missile launches. The military in South Korea and Japan admit the possibility that these were ballistic missiles. The prime minister expressed the same opinion.

The Japanese prime minister, in connection with the missile launches by North Korea, has given orders to convene the National Security Council by the end of the day, as well as to collect and analyze information and be prepared for unforeseen situations.