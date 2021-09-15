UrduPoint.com

North Korean Missile Launch Threatens Regional Peace, Security - Japanese Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 10:30 AM

North Korean Missile Launch Threatens Regional Peace, Security - Japanese Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Japan condemns North Korea's missile launches and considers them a threat to peace and security in the region, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at an emergency briefing at the Prime Minister's Office.

"North Korea's ballistic missile launches threaten the peace and security of our country and the region. They are in violation of the UN Security Council's decisions.

We express our strong protest and strongly condemn (them)," Suga said.

North Korea has conducted two missile launches. The military in South Korea and Japan admit the possibility that these were ballistic missiles. The prime minister expressed the same opinion.

The Japanese prime minister, in connection with the missile launches by North Korea, has given orders to convene the National Security Council by the end of the day, as well as to collect and analyze information and be prepared for unforeseen situations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest United Nations Same Japan South Korea North Korea

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th September 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE’s non-oil trade surges to AED1.403 trillion ..

UAE’s non-oil trade surges to AED1.403 trillion in 2020

8 hours ago
 Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-fina ..

Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-final ticket against Sharjah

9 hours ago
 Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 ..

Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 patients: SEHA

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.