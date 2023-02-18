(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The ballistic missile launched by North Korea toward the Sea of Japan is likely to have fallen within Japan's exclusive economic zone, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday.

"North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed inside the exclusive economic zone west of Hokkaido Island," Kishida said in an address aired by the NHK broadcaster.

The Japanese Defense Ministry assumes that Pyongyang may have launched an intercontinental ballistic missile along a so-called lofted trajectory, the broadcaster said.

Meanwhile, the Kyodo news agency specified, citing Japanese Defense Ministry, that the ballistic missile was flying for 66 minutes, covering 900 kilometers (560 miles) with a maximum altitude of 5,700 kilometers.

The Japanese government expressed strong protest to North Korea over the test launch via diplomatic channels in Beijing.