Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 09:00 AM

North Korean Missile That Flew Over Japan Posed No Threat to US Forces, Allies - INDOPACOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) North Korea's ballistic missile launch earlier in the day did not pose a threat to US armed forces in the region, US Indo-Pacific Command said in a press release.

Earlier reports said North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. The missile flew over and past Japan's territory and fell in the Pacific Ocean outside of the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

"We are aware of the DPRK's ballistic missile launch today, including that it overflew Japan," the release said on Monday night. "While we have assessed that this event does not pose a threat to US personnel, or territory, or to our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation.

"

The United States is consulting closely with Japan, South Korea, including other regional allies and partners, to address the situation, the release said.

The United States condemns these actions and calls on North Korea to refrain from further acts, it said.

The US commitments to the defense of Japan and South Korea remain ironclad, the release said.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missile fired by North Korea covered a distance of about 4,600 kilometers (2,858 miles) with a maximum flight altitude of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).

