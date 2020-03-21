North Korean Missiles Flew Over 250 Miles at Maximum Altitude of 31 Miles - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Two short-range missiles launched by North Korea on Saturday toward the Sea of Japan flew 410 kilometers (over 250 miles), with the maximum altitude of 50 kilometers, South Korean media reported.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported about the launch of two ballistic missiles from the North Korean province of North Pyongan. Japan has already lodged a diplomatic protest to Pyongyang over the missile tests.

The missiles were fired at 6:45 a.

m. and 6:50 a.m. (21:45 and 21:50 on Friday GMT), the Yonhap News Agency reported citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). According to the JCS, the missiles flew 410 kilometers with the maximum altitude of around 50 kilometers.

The South Korean military described Pyongyang's tests as "a very inappropriate act" amid the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19.

Saturday's North Korean tests have become the third in a row after those conducted on March 2 and March 9.