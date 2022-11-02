UrduPoint.com

North Korean Missiles Had Altitude, Range Of 150 Kilometers - Japanese Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 07:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) North Korea's missiles could have flown along a non-standard trajectory, the altitude was 150 and 100 kilometers, the flight range was 150 and 200 kilometers, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

"There is a possibility that the missiles flew along a non-standard trajectory. The range and altitude data are still being analyzed, but the first missile was fired from the east coast eastward, the altitude was 150 kilometers, the flight range was 150 kilometers. The second missile was fired from the east coast southeastward, the altitude was 100 kilometers, the flight range was 200 kilometers," the minister said.

