UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korean Negotiators Head To Stockholm: Yonhap

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:34 PM

North Korean negotiators head to Stockholm: Yonhap

A top North Korean negotiator left for Sweden on Thursday ahead of nuclear talks with the United States, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported

Seoul (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :A top North Korean negotiator left for Sweden on Thursday ahead of nuclear talks with the United States, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim Myong Gil departed Beijing on a flight to Stockholm with three other North Korean officials after arriving in the Chinese capital from Pyongyang earlier in the day, Yonhap added.

"(We) are heading to working-level negotiations with the US," Kim Myong Gil told reporters in Beijing, according to the agency.

"As the US side sent a new signal, I bear high expectations and optimism, and I am also optimistic about the results." The talks are planned to begin later this week, but the venue has not yet been confirmed by either side.

In a bid to break the deadlock over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had agreed to restart dialogue during an impromptu meeting in June.

The North Korean team's reported departure came a day after Pyongyang test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile, by far the most provocative such launch since it started a dialogue with Washington in 2018.

North Korea frequently combines diplomatic outreach and military muscle-flexing as a way of maintaining pressure on the other side, analysts say, and may believe such moves give it added leverage.

Despite the gridlock, however, North Korea has continued to praise Trump, describing him as "bold" and "wise".

Relations have also thawed after the president fired his hawkish national security adviser John Bolton last month, a move hailed by Pyongyang.

Trump had blamed Bolton for comments on North Korea that "set us back very badly", and analysts have said that his ouster may have helped bring North Korea back to the table.

A deal with Pyongyang is one of Trump's top foreign policy initiatives, and he has held two summits with Kim in a bid to denuclearise the Korean peninsula.

And despite the collapse of the second summit in Hanoi earlier this year and the subsequent deadlock, Trump has continued to express optimism about a deal, playing up what he describes as a strong personal relationship with Kim.

Related Topics

China Washington Nuclear Trump Beijing Pyongyang Stockholm Hanoi South Korea United States Sweden North Korea Kim Jong May June 2018 From Top

Recent Stories

Biomass Cluster Consultative Workshop held at NUST

4 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori back to Earth, covered in UAE fl ..

6 minutes ago

Kashmiris not to compromise on their identity, dig ..

7 minutes ago

All main rivers flow normal: Federal Flood Commis ..

7 minutes ago

Forbidden city launches drama production technolog ..

7 minutes ago

TBM considers a gauge for country's equipment manu ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.