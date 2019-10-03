UrduPoint.com
North Korean News Agency Confirms Successful Test Of Submarine-Based Ballistic Missile

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:00 AM

North Korean News Agency Confirms Successful Test of Submarine-Based Ballistic Missile

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) North Korea's academy of Defense Science has confirmed the successful test of a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile Pukguksong-3, which was fired off the coast of the county's eastern Wonsan Bay into the East Sea, the state-run KCNA news agency reported in the early hours of Thursday.

The test launch took place early on Wednesday. On that day, the Japan Coast Guard said that North Korea appeared to have fired several missiles, one of which landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. The missile launch was the 11th such test this year but the first one involving a weapon designed to be launched from a submarine.

The test came hours after Pyongyang said it was open to reviving the long-stalled talks over its controversial nuclear program.

According to KCNA, the missile had been fired in a vertical mode.

The news agency insisted that the test had not affected the security of neighboring countries. The launch had reportedly confirmed the technical characteristics of the newly-designed weapon.

The launch had been observed by high-ranking officials from the country's Workers' Party and national defense industry research organizations.

