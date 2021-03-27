North Korean Official Describes Recent Missile Launches as Right for Self-Defense

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) North Korean senior official Ri Pyong Chol called the recent missile tests conducted by Pyongyang a right of a sovereign state for self-defense.

On Thursday, North Korea fired two projectiles toward the Sea of Japan which it described as new tactical guided missiles. On Sunday, Pyongyang also launched two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea.

"The recent testfire of new-type tactical guided missiles was an act tantamount to the exercise of the full-fledged right of a sovereign state for self-defense as it was a process that had been undertaken to implement the goals of the policy on national defense science set forth by our Party and government to boost the defense capabilities of the country," Ri, who serves as the secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said, as quoted by the KCNA news agency.

The official added that North Korea had to boost its defense over the military threat posed by the United States and South Korea that are conducting "dangerous war exercises and introducing advanced weapons."