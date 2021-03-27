UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korean Official Describes Recent Missile Launches As Right For Self-Defense

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 05:10 AM

North Korean Official Describes Recent Missile Launches as Right for Self-Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) North Korean senior official Ri Pyong Chol called the recent missile tests conducted by Pyongyang a right of a sovereign state for self-defense.

On Thursday, North Korea fired two projectiles toward the Sea of Japan which it described as new tactical guided missiles. On Sunday, Pyongyang also launched two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea.

"The recent testfire of new-type tactical guided missiles was an act tantamount to the exercise of the full-fledged right of a sovereign state for self-defense as it was a process that had been undertaken to implement the goals of the policy on national defense science set forth by our Party and government to boost the defense capabilities of the country," Ri, who serves as the secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said, as quoted by the KCNA news agency.

The official added that North Korea had to boost its defense over the military threat posed by the United States and South Korea that are conducting "dangerous war exercises and introducing advanced weapons."

Related Topics

Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea Sunday Government

Recent Stories

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

4 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

4 hours ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

4 hours ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

4 hours ago

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

5 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.