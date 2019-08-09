North Korean Parliament to Hold Next Session on August 29 - Reports

(@imziishan)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) North Korea will convene the next session of the Supreme People's Assembly, its unicameral parliament, on August 29, state-run media reported on Friday.

The KCNA news agency reported that the Presidium of the assembly made the decision to hold the second session of the 14th convocation of the parliament on Thursday.

While the agenda of the upcoming parliamentary session is yet to be revealed, the South Korean Yonhap news agency suggested that the meeting would be focused on Pyongyang's policies toward the United States and the guidelines for its five-year economic development project.

The North Korean parliament usually holds plenary sessions in spring. The lawmakers gathered for a previous session in April, when the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, was re-elected as the chairman of the State Affairs Commission, which is the highest leadership position on North Korea.