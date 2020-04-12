North Korean Political Bureau Calls For Tougher Measures to Combat COVID-19

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) North Korea's political leadership, during a meeting of the country's Political Bureau of the Central Committee, has agreed to take stronger measures to combat COVID-19.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chaired the meeting, which dealt with economic, personnel and epidemiological issues, according to an official report published by the state-run KCNA agency

"The meeting of the Political Bureau called for consistently taking strict national countermeasures to thoroughly check the inroads of the virus in the light of the steady spread of the worldwide epidemic disease," an official report, quoted by the agency on Sunday, stated.

North Korean leaders outlined that any measures to combat COVID-19 would not come at the cost of diverting resources away from the country's economic development or defense.

"The joint resolution detailed the goals of continuously intensifying the nationwide emergency anti-epidemic services and pushing ahead with the economic construction, increasing national defence capability and stabilizing the people's livelihood this year," the report read, as quoted by the agency.

During the meeting, the Political Bureau also appointed Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un, as an alternate member. Kim Yo Jong was expelled in April 2019 after talks between Washington and Pyongyang collapsed in the Vietnamese city of Hanoi.

According to the North Korean leadership, no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country to date.