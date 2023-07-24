North Korean Projectile Falls Outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 10:15 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) A North Korean project fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Monday, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing Japan's Coast Guard.
Earlier in the day, the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said has fired a presumably ballistic missile.