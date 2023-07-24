A North Korean project fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Monday, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing Japan's Coast Guard

Earlier in the day, the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said has fired a presumably ballistic missile.