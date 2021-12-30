North Korean Ruling Party Starts Reviewing 2022 Draft Budget - State Media

North Korea's Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea has created an assessment group that will deliberate on the implementation of the 2021 state budget and study the draft state budget for 2022, the party's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) North Korea's Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea has created an assessment group that will deliberate on the implementation of the 2021 state budget and study the draft state budget for 2022, the party's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported on Thursday.

"Upon authorization of the plenary meeting, a state budget assessment group for discussing the second agenda item 'On the implementation of the state budget for 2021 and the draft state budget for 2022' was organized to study a draft document." Rodong Sinmun said.

The first and second-day sittings were chaired by North Korea General Secretary Kim Jong Un. The party also defined strategies for the rural development of the country.