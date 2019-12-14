North Korean Tests at Sohae Launch Station Undermine Regional Stability - Russian Lawmaker

Tests conducted by North Korea at the Sohae satellite launch site undermine regional stability, but so do the exercises conducted by the United States, Japan and South Korea, Yuri Shvytkin, the deputy chair of the defense committee of the Russian parliament's lower house, told Sputnik on Saturday

Earlier in the day, the North Korean Academy of the National Defense Science said that it had conducted another "crucial" test at the Sohae cosmodrome, and that results that Pyongyang would achieve in the defense sector would boost the country's strategic nuclear deterrence potential. A previous test was conducted at the same location on December 7. Last weekend, the academy also made known the success of an "important" test at Sohae, which reportedly might have been a test of a solid-fuel engine for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

"Of course, it should be noted that these tests do not benefit stability and security in the region since they lead to an escalation of certain tensions. But at the same time, we must admit that North Korea is taking certain measures to defend its state. The exercises conducted by the United States, Japan, South Korea in this region also escalate tensions," Shvytkin said.

The lawmaker noted that the actions of these countries alienate them from stability and security in the region and they should take a step toward each other "not in words but in deeds." At the same time, Shvytkin specified that negotiations with Pyongyang on this issue, unfortunately, do not lead to the desired results.

In early October, the North Korean delegation held working-level denuclearization talks with the US delegation in Sweden. These were the first talks since the high-level summit in Hanoi in February, which eventually failed as North Korean diplomats left the meeting's venue prematurely. According to the diplomat, the United States came empty-handed without paying attention to the North Korean requirements. At the same time, the US debunked the claims, stating that the talks went well and resulted in a range of creative ideas. According to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, Pyongyang has already taken enough steps toward the US, and if Washington does not take any steps now, it will receive a corresponding "Christmas present."