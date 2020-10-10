North Korean TV starts military parade broadcast

UrduPoint.com
North Korean state television began a broadcast of a much-anticipated military parade Saturday, hours after it had taken place in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :North Korean state television began a broadcast of a much-anticipated military parade Saturday, hours after it had taken place in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party.

The programme opened with an image of a propaganda poster for the commemorations, showing three North Koreans holding up its symbols of a hammer, sickle and brush, and the slogan: "The biggest victory to our great party."

More Stories From World

