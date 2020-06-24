UrduPoint.com
North Korean Websites Delete Anti-Seoul Articles After Military Action Suspension- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) North Korean information outlets deleted more than a dozen anti-South Korea material from their websites hours after leader Kim Jong-un suspended plans for military action, media reported.

At a preliminary meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday, Kim announced that Pyongyang will hold off its military after weeks of spiking tensions with the south over defectors flying propaganda leaflets and food over the border into the north.

According to South Korean state news agency Yonhap, articles and think-pieces disappeared from the websites of staunchly pro-government North Korean news outlets such as DPRK Today and Meare.

After defectors from North Korea flew balloons with anti-Pyongyang messages to their former compatriots over the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) earlier this month, North Korean leadership reacted with sharp condemnation and ratcheted up tensions to a degree not seen in years.

Pyongyang blew up the North-South liaison office on its side of the border, cut off all communication lines over the DMZ and threatened to retaliate by dropping some 12 million anti-Seoul propaganda leaflets.

