North Korean Websites Regularly Disrupted Due to Potential External DDoS-Attacks

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Several prominent North Korean websites, including Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Korean Workers' Party, and the Foreign Ministry, suffered disruptions, driven by suspected denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, South Korean media reported on Monday.

According to the state Yonhap news agency, the websites were partially disconnected on Monday morning, followed by similar disruptions last week, which saw official websites completely shut down for several hours. Another incident of disturbances of key North Korean sites occurred on January 14.

The possible reason behind online disturbances is reportedly an alleged cyberattack amid a recent escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula due to a series of missile launches carried out by Pyongyang in recent weeks, with the latest intermediate-range ballistic missile fired on Sunday.