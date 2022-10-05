(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that North Korea's most recent test launch of a ballistic can escalate the situation and result in reactions by other states, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that North Korea's most recent test launch of a ballistic can escalate the situation and result in reactions by other states, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"I think it's clear that these situations have a way of escalating.

That actions taken by the DPRK (North Korea) lead to reactions by others," Dujarric said during a briefing.

Because of these facts, the United Nations believes it is important for the tensions to be reduced, Dujarric added.

The Western member states on the UN Security Council have requested a meeting regarding North Korea's missile test launch to be held on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.