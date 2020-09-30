UrduPoint.com
North Korea's COVID-19 Situation Under 'Safe And Stable' Control - Envoy At UNGA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) North Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the novel coronavirus epidemic in his country is under safe and stable control.

"Thanks to the far-sighted leadership of the government of the DPRK [North Korea], taking the 'people first' policy as it's political philosophy and idea, the anti-epidemic situation in our country is now under safe and stable control," Kim said Tuesday.

On July 26, North Korea said that a man, who had left the country three years ago and illegally arrived back on July 19, was suspected of being infected with COVID-19.

The man was detained in the border city of Kaesong and his coronavirus test was uncertain.

Later, North Korean media reported that the country had not still confirmed any COVID-19 cases. However, Kaesong was fully isolated, and the North Korean authorities declared a state of emergency in the city, until the lockdown was reportedly lifted in mid-August.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 33.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

