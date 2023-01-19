UrduPoint.com

North Korea's Defense Spending In 2023 Not Changed, To Reach 15.9% Of Budget - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 09:30 AM

North Korea's Defense Spending in 2023 Not Changed, to Reach 15.9% of Budget - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) North Korea's defense spending in 2023 will amount to 15.9% of the state budget, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday, adding that this figure has not changed since 2020.

The report on the implementation of the state budget for 2022, as well as the draft state budget for 2023, were considered and adopted at the eighth session of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea on January 17 and 18.

In general, the expenditures of the state budget of North Korea will increase by 1.7% in 2023. The total cost of developing the country's economy and improving the lives of the people will amount to 45% of budget allocations, the report said.

In particular, spending on education will increase by 0.7%, healthcare by 0.4%, culture by 0.3%, sports by 0.1%, and the construction of residential, industrial and public facilities by 0.3%, the report noted, adding that as a priority, spending on the construction of villages and the modernization of agricultural production will increase by 14.7%.

At the same time, South Korea increased its defense budget by an average of 7% per year from 2018 to 2021, and by 3.4% in 2022. In 2023, defense spending is expected to rise by 4.4% to 57.1 trillion won ($46.3 billion).

Related Topics

Assembly Sports Education Budget Same South Korea North Korea January 2018 2020 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2023

8 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

13 minutes ago
 UAE signs international cooperation agreements du ..

UAE signs international cooperation agreements during WEF

9 hours ago
 Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investme ..

Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investment Forum revealed

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.