MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) North Korea's food crisis has been partly alleviated by Chinese grain imports and the prices have stabilized, but the country is still facing "grave" food shortages and supply disruptions that have caused deaths from starvation in some regions, South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said on Monday.

"Imports of rice and grain from China have helped stabilize the North's food prices, which have shot up (due to a supply crunch). But the North's food situation is still grave," Kwon told a briefing, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The South Korean government has said that it seems that the North's food situation deteriorated due to "deepening economic hardships" caused by border lockdowns to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and international sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs, the report added.

North Korea introduced COVID-19 measures in January 2020, greatly increasing security measures inside the country and along its borders. Human Rights Watch reported last November that improved border security had almost completely halted unauthorized cross-border economic activity, resulting in acute shortages of food, medicine, and other essentials in the country.