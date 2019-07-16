UrduPoint.com
North Korea's Foreign Ministry Warns US-South Drills May Undermine Nuclear Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:19 PM

North Korea's Foreign Ministry Warns US-South Drills May Undermine Nuclear Talks

A spokesman for the North Korean Foreign Ministry warned Tuesday that next month's war games between US and South Korean forces might affect its working-level nuclear talks with Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) A spokesman for the North Korean Foreign Ministry warned Tuesday that next month's war games between US and South Korean forces might affect its working-level nuclear talks with Washington.

"If it [the exercise] is realized it will have an impact on the Korean-US working-level negotiations," the spokesman was quoted as saying by North Korean state news agency KCNA.

US President Donald Trump had a surprise meeting with the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, in a village on the Korean demarcation line on June 30.

Trump told reporters they had agreed to working-level nuclear talks, expected to restart the North Korean denuclearization process.

The North Korean spokesman said Pyongyang would continue monitoring the next US steps and decide whether to engage in talks.

The Pentagon last year downsized and renamed the summertime Freedom Guardian command post drills to 19-2 Dong Maeng (Alliance) Exercise. It will take place from August 11-20. The North has described the war games as preparation for invasion.

