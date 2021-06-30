UrduPoint.com
North Korea's Kim Berates Senior Officials For Poor COVID-19 Response - State Media

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

North Korea's Kim Berates Senior Officials for Poor COVID-19 Response - State Media

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has berated senior officials in strong terms for failing to put in place effective measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic and causing a "great crisis" by not ensuring state security and people's safety, the state-run Korean Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.

During an enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the ruling's party Central Committee, Kim said that those in charge "neglected the implementation of the important decisions of the Party on taking ... measures as required by the prolonged state emergency epidemic prevention campaign associated with the worldwide health crisis.

"

The Asian country's leader also pointed to the officials' "chronic irresponsibility and incompetence" and called for "a more fierce Party-wide campaign against ideological faults and all sorts of negative elements being exposed among the cadres."

"He severely criticized the attitude of working like a flash in the pan, empiricism and old way of thinking generally revealed among cadres," the state media said.

North Korea claims to be free of COVID-19 but has been imposing tough measures to confront the global pandemic. Tight border controls have been in place since early last year.

