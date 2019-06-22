UrduPoint.com
North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Reach Consensus On Important Issues, Boost Trust - Reports

Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:20 AM

North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Reach Consensus on Important Issues, Boost Trust - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reached consensus on important issues and deepened their understanding and trust in the course of five meetings held in a little more than a year, the North Korean state-run KCNA news agency reported on Friday after Xi's visit to the North.

According to the agency, earlier on Friday, Xi left Pyongyang on a plane after his three-day visit to North Korea at the invitation of Kim. Before Xi left the North Korean capital, the two leaders participated in a solemn luncheon alongside their spouses on Friday, the KCNA reported.

During the luncheon, Xi and Kim exchanged opinions on their internal and external policies, as well as various international and domestic issues.

Moreover, they discussed their plans to boost partnership amid the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between their two nations and addressed the crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

KCNA noted that Kim and Xi have also expressed their willingness to develop their friendly relations regardless of the international situation.

Xi's visit to Pyongyang was his first visit to North Korea as a head of state since he previously visited the neighboring country as the Chinese prime minister back in 2008. Moreover, his visit was the first time a Chinese leader has come to North Korea in 14 years.

