North Korea's Kim Congratulates Xi On 70th Anniversary Of Modern China's Founding

Tue 01st October 2019

North Korea's Kim Congratulates Xi on 70th Anniversary of Modern China's Founding

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a telegram to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate his country on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of modern China

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a telegram to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate his country on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of modern China.

"Our party, government and people fully support the Chinese party, government and people in their struggle to defend the stability and the core interests of the country and achieve sustained development, and will always stand by them on the path of defending and glorifying socialism," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

In the message, Kim emphasized the increase in China's "overall national power and international prestige" before declaring that cooperation between North Korea and China would develop "in line with the needs of the new era and the common desire of the peoples of the two countries.

"

China's relationship with North Korea has thawed significantly since Kim and Xi assumed office in 2011 and 2012, respectively. Kim has visited China four times since March 2018, while Xi became the first Chinese leader to visit North Korea in 14 years. Moreover, China has emerged as a key player in the US-led push to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

October 1 marks 70 years since the Communist Party under Mao Zedong founded the People's Republic of China following a decades-long civil war. The occasion is being marked by a massive military parade in the center of Beijing.

